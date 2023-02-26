Annandale Capital LLC Purchases 3,100 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Annandale Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metavasi Capital LP bought a new position in Twilio during the third quarter valued at about $4,632,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Twilio during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,511,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 9.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 6,488.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,387,000 after purchasing an additional 162,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 557.9% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 35,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 30,212 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Trading Down 1.2 %

TWLO stock opened at $64.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.88. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $176.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.25) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 8,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total transaction of $543,534.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,462,833.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $1,301,996.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 248,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,930,734.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 8,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total transaction of $543,534.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,462,833.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,563 shares of company stock worth $1,888,289. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Twilio from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Twilio to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Twilio from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Twilio from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Twilio from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.96.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.