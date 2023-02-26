Annandale Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 3,006 Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,006 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Watsco by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,013,220,000 after buying an additional 14,122 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Watsco by 5.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,171,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $518,696,000 after buying an additional 102,460 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Watsco by 9.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,715,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,638,000 after buying an additional 152,610 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Watsco by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,841,000 after buying an additional 41,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Watsco by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,127,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,617,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco Stock Performance

NYSE WSO opened at $300.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.68 and a 52-week high of $343.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $279.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.92.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.23. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.17% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on WSO. Stephens lifted their target price on Watsco from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Watsco from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Watsco from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.67.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

