API3 Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $97.08 Million (API3)

API3 (API3) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. API3 has a total market capitalization of $97.08 million and approximately $10.13 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, API3 has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. One API3 token can now be bought for approximately $1.57 or 0.00006735 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

API3 Profile

API3 was first traded on September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 71,748,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. API3’s official website is api3.org. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3.

API3 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

