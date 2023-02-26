Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) will release its earnings data on Monday, February 27th.

Shares of ARCT stock opened at $16.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.61 and a 200 day moving average of $17.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $429.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.57. Arcturus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $31.41.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARCT. Citigroup upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

In other news, Director Magda Marquet purchased 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,956. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $485,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 22,926 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 36,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc develops pharmaceuticals. It is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. The firm’s products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF.

