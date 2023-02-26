Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Truist Financial

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. Zelman & Associates cut Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.14.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $79.87 on Wednesday. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $66.86 and a one year high of $96.51. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.54.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.81 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.59% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 23.34%.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $547,756.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,790.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $1,768,173.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,881,501.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $547,756.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,062,790.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 7,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

