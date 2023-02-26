Arweave Price Tops $10.02 on Top Exchanges (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $334.49 million and approximately $28.80 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for $10.02 or 0.00043190 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Arweave has traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,191.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.64 or 0.00576256 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00179046 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000787 BTC.
Arweave Profile
Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave.
Arweave Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
