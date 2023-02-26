ASD Achieves Market Cap of $36.00 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One ASD token can now be bought for about $0.0545 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges. ASD has a total market capitalization of $36.00 million and $4.14 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ASD has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00010267 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00042491 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00031651 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00022883 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004235 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00218873 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,565.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About ASD

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05417953 USD and is down -1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,130,441.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

