Asensus Surgical (ASXC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th.

Asensus Surgical Trading Down 5.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN ASXC opened at $0.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.54. Asensus Surgical has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $191.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Asensus Surgical during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Asensus Surgical during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Asensus Surgical by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 152,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 56,300 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Asensus Surgical during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asensus Surgical by 68.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 85,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Asensus Surgical Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Asensus Surgical in a research note on Wednesday.

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, and economic shortcomings in surgery.

