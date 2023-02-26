ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 53,288 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of ASML worth $185,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 4.5% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 118.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 2,650.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 2.3% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at $1,908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Down 3.1 %

ASML stock opened at $618.38 on Friday. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $714.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $244.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $627.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $550.73.

ASML Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.267 dividend. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 30.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASML. Susquehanna raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ASML from €650.00 ($691.49) to €700.00 ($744.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised ASML to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $707.46.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.