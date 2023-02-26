Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.11

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and traded as low as $0.10. Avalon Advanced Materials shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 64,771 shares changing hands.

Avalon Advanced Materials Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.10.

Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile

Avalon Advanced Materials, Inc is a mineral development company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metal and mineral properties. Its projects include East Kemptville Tin, Lilypad Cesium, Nechalacho Ree, Separation Rapids Lithium, and Warren Township Feldspar.

