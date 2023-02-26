Avalon Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,300 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises approximately 5.7% of Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $12,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 21.8% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $279,168.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,863.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $279,168.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,863.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $14,003,824.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,288,395.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,313 shares of company stock valued at $30,355,027 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $425.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $423.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $86.39 billion, a PE ratio of 265.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $601.62.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.47.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Featured Articles

