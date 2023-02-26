Avalon Global Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 40,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,000. Analog Devices accounts for 2.5% of Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $182.94 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $196.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.35.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total transaction of $965,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total value of $965,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,885,251.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,640 shares of company stock worth $6,265,627 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.68.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.