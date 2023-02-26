Avid Technology (AVID) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th.

Avid Technology Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVID opened at $29.01 on Friday. Avid Technology has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $37.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVID has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Avid Technology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

Insider Activity at Avid Technology

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avid Technology

In related news, SVP Timothy Claman sold 4,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $121,812.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,240 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,252. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 12,291.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 309.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the third quarter worth $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

