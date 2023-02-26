AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €34.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.00 ($36.17) price target on AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CS. UBS Group set a €33.30 ($35.43) target price on shares of AXA in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($36.17) target price on AXA in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €32.20 ($34.26) target price on AXA in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($36.17) price target on AXA in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €32.50 ($34.57) price objective on AXA in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of CS stock opened at €28.41 ($30.22) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €27.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of €25.96. AXA has a 12 month low of €22.13 ($23.54) and a 12 month high of €27.69 ($29.46).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

