Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BLZE. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Backblaze to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Backblaze from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Backblaze from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

NASDAQ:BLZE opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.75. Backblaze has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $12.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLZE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Backblaze during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 301,271 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Backblaze in the 1st quarter valued at about $620,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Backblaze in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Institutional investors own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

