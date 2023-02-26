Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BLZE. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Backblaze to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Backblaze from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Backblaze from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.
Backblaze Trading Down 2.8 %
NASDAQ:BLZE opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.75. Backblaze has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $12.26.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Backblaze Company Profile
Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Backblaze (BLZE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.