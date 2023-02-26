Badger DAO (BADGER) Trading 2.2% Higher This Week

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $63.35 million and $4.95 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Badger DAO token can now be purchased for about $3.33 or 0.00014311 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Badger DAO Token Profile

Badger DAO’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,032,657 tokens. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com.

Badger DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

