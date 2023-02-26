Bank of America Raises Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target to $46.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RUN. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sunrun from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Sunrun from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sunrun from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sunrun from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Sunrun from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.76.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun Price Performance

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $21.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 2.26. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $39.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average of $28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. Sunrun had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sunrun will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $59,713.47. Following the sale, the executive now owns 161,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,739,289.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $26,582.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,837,551.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $59,713.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 161,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,739,289.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,143 shares of company stock worth $6,646,751 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,664 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 9,549 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 232,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after buying an additional 49,713 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,689 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 35,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sunrun

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.