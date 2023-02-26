Barclays Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €118.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €118.00 ($125.53) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SY1. UBS Group set a €122.00 ($129.79) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($131.91) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($127.66) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($132.98) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($121.28) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get Symrise alerts:

Symrise Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of FRA:SY1 opened at €96.22 ($102.36) on Wednesday. Symrise has a twelve month low of €56.96 ($60.60) and a twelve month high of €73.48 ($78.17). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €100.96 and its 200-day moving average price is €103.45.

About Symrise

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.