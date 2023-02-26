Barclays Boosts Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $181.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $139.00 to $181.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Baidu from $92.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Baidu from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Baidu from $185.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $182.28.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $132.51 on Thursday. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $73.58 and a fifty-two week high of $170.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.67.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 92.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Baidu by 123.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

