Barclays Trims Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Target Price to $2.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities cut Altice USA from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Altice USA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Pivotal Research lowered Altice USA from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Altice USA from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Altice USA from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.96.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA Trading Down 6.5 %

Altice USA stock opened at $3.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average of $6.03. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $13.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.65). Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 51.63% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altice USA will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Altice USA by 825.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Altice USA by 69.5% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Altice USA by 798.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Altice USA by 150.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altice USA

(Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.