Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €40.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €40.00 ($42.55) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BAS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($56.38) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($63.83) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($58.51) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($71.28) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($60.64) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Basf Stock Performance

Shares of BAS stock opened at €48.07 ($51.14) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €50.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €46.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47. Basf has a 12 month low of €37.90 ($40.32) and a 12 month high of €66.15 ($70.37).

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

