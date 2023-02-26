Bausch + Lomb’s (BLCO) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

Bausch + Lomb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLCO opened at $18.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Bausch + Lomb has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 916.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 45,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.