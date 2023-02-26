Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Given a €63.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($67.02) price objective on Befesa (ETR:BFSA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($46.81) target price on shares of Befesa in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($58.51) price objective on Befesa in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Befesa Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of BFSA opened at €48.24 ($51.32) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €49.42 and its 200-day moving average price is €42.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.29. Befesa has a twelve month low of €29.04 ($30.89) and a twelve month high of €73.60 ($78.30). The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41.

Befesa Company Profile

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

