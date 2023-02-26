Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Conduit (LON:CRE)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Conduit (LON:CRE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 590 ($7.11) price target on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Conduit from GBX 375 ($4.52) to GBX 400 ($4.82) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of CRE stock opened at GBX 476 ($5.73) on Wednesday. Conduit has a fifty-two week low of GBX 299.50 ($3.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 484.50 ($5.83). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 439.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 380.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £782.92 million, a P/E ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.12%. Conduit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -149.76%.

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in Bermuda and internationally. It underwrites property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

