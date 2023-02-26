Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management reduced its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 646,091 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 8,222 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.29% of Best Buy worth $40,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHE LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. GHE LLC now owns 17,167 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter valued at about $1,398,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 55.3% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 18.0% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,356,727.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,356,727.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $83.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $112.96.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Best Buy in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.59.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

