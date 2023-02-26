Biconomy Price Tops $0.49 on Major Exchanges (BICO)

Biconomy (BICO) traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Biconomy token can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00002055 BTC on major exchanges. Biconomy has a total market capitalization of $233.34 million and approximately $14.92 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Biconomy has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Biconomy

Biconomy was first traded on December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 480,902,110 tokens. Biconomy’s official message board is medium.com/biconomy. Biconomy’s official website is biconomy.io. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Biconomy

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to reduce the friction point when dealing with blockchain technology for its mass adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biconomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Biconomy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Biconomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

