Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.36.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TECH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.25 to $104.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.25 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Insider Activity at Bio-Techne

In related news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $65,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,804.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Stock Down 2.4 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Bio-Techne by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Bio-Techne by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Bio-Techne by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Bio-Techne by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in Bio-Techne by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $72.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Bio-Techne has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $113.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Bio-Techne Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.88%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

