BioAtla (BCAB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th.

BioAtla Price Performance

BioAtla stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. BioAtla has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $12.15. The company has a market cap of $107.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.25.

Get BioAtla alerts:

Insider Transactions at BioAtla

In other BioAtla news, Director Sylvia Mcbrinn acquired 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.33 per share, with a total value of $30,821.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,125 shares in the company, valued at $76,011.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BioAtla

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCAB. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of BioAtla by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,220,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,818,000 after purchasing an additional 819,894 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 656.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 465,569 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioAtla by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 546,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 346,453 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioAtla by 23.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,408,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,843,000 after acquiring an additional 263,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in BioAtla by 1,592.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 258,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

BCAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on BioAtla in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on BioAtla from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

BioAtla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.