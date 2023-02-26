BioAtla (BCAB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th.
BioAtla Price Performance
BioAtla stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. BioAtla has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $12.15. The company has a market cap of $107.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.25.
Insider Transactions at BioAtla
In other BioAtla news, Director Sylvia Mcbrinn acquired 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.33 per share, with a total value of $30,821.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,125 shares in the company, valued at $76,011.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of BioAtla
Analyst Ratings Changes
BCAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on BioAtla in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on BioAtla from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
BioAtla Company Profile
BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.
