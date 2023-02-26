BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.97. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $18.60.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $79.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $34,031.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,451,364.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Anthony Doyle sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $62,130.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 163,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $34,031.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,451,364.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,626 shares of company stock worth $2,462,585. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,207,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,004,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,431,000 after buying an additional 3,542,051 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,046,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,977,000 after buying an additional 940,058 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,466,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,795,000 after buying an additional 100,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,917,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,864,000 after buying an additional 75,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

