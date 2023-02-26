Bionano Genomics (BNGO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th.
NASDAQ BNGO opened at $1.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.07. Bionano Genomics has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $4.35. The company has a market cap of $377.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.25.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNGO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Bionano Genomics by 3,261.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,657,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548,719 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the first quarter worth $3,188,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 12.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,482,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,353,000 after buying an additional 1,067,373 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 7.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,876,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,961,000 after buying an additional 1,050,655 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,617,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,561,000 after buying an additional 595,830 shares during the period. 26.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on the genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.
