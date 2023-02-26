BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 30,000 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total transaction of $583,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,564.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 30,000 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total transaction of $583,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,564.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 25,889 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $578,360.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,889 shares of company stock valued at $2,661,560 over the last ninety days. 37.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Down 3.2 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 411.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 42.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BTAI opened at $29.53 on Friday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $34.13. The company has a current ratio of 10.34, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.60 and a 200-day moving average of $18.69.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The firm offers IGALMI, a proprietary, sublingual film formulation of dexmedetomidine for the acute treatment of agitation associated with schizophrenia or bipolar disorder in adults.

Featured Stories

