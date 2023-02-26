BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.88.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 30,000 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total transaction of $583,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,957 shares of the company's stock, valued at $193,564.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 25,889 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $578,360.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,889 shares of company stock valued at $2,661,560 over the last ninety days. 37.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
BTAI opened at $29.53 on Friday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $34.13. The company has a current ratio of 10.34, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.60 and a 200-day moving average of $18.69.
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The firm offers IGALMI, a proprietary, sublingual film formulation of dexmedetomidine for the acute treatment of agitation associated with schizophrenia or bipolar disorder in adults.
