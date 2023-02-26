BITICA COIN (BDCC) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.59 Million

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0883 or 0.00000374 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and $312,830.41 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00010296 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00031607 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00042391 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00022966 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.66 or 0.00218909 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,601.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BDCC is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.07826756 USD and is down -19.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $229,139.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

