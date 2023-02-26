BITICA COIN Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.41 Million (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 25th. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0785 or 0.00000339 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and $228,412.71 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010300 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00042525 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00031284 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00022712 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004283 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.33 or 0.00217025 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,191.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BDCC is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.08341713 USD and is down -11.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $101,976.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

