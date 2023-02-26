BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.97

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.97 and traded as low as $9.85. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund shares last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 120,307 shares.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.96.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0355 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Arnhold LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

