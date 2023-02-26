BMO Capital Markets Lowers Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target to $67.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.92.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $35.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a current ratio of 7.07. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $48.82.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.21 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 45.75% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $84,386.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,382.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $84,386.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,382.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 25,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $989,856.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,772,879.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,961,208. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

