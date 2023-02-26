BMO Capital Markets Lowers Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target to $64.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PEG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PEG opened at $61.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 304.5% during the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

