BMO Capital Markets Raises Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target to C$80.00

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins lifted their target price on Bombardier from C$82.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities raised Bombardier to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on Bombardier from $30.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bank Financial downgraded Bombardier from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Bombardier from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.13.

Bombardier Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BDRBF opened at $48.45 on Thursday. Bombardier has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $51.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.40.

About Bombardier

Bombardier, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of business aircraft. It operates through the Business Aircraft Segment and Customer Services Segment. The Business Aircraft segment includes the manufacture of three families of business jets spanning from the light to large categories.

