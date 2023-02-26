Boralex Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Boralex Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:BLX opened at C$35.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.24, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.03, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.64. Boralex has a one year low of C$33.96 and a one year high of C$51.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLX has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Boralex to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Boralex from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Cormark lifted their price target on Boralex from C$55.00 to C$57.50 in a report on Friday, December 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$47.45.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

