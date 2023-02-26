BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 38.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightSpire Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRSP opened at $7.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $954.93 million, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.39. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $9.63.

BrightSpire Capital Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 235.30%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRSP. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

