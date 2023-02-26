Brokerages Set Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Price Target at $34.56

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Flowserve from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Flowserve from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Flowserve from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Flowserve Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $34.93 on Friday. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $37.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.76.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.20. Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flowserve will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowserve

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 107.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,106,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777,613 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,796,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,952,000 after purchasing an additional 160,054 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Flowserve by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,008,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,754,000 after buying an additional 279,330 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Flowserve by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,793,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,485,000 after buying an additional 88,950 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Flowserve by 7.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,604,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,198,000 after buying an additional 383,436 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

