Brokerages Set International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) PT at $142.73

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.73.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,395,384,000 after buying an additional 1,709,934 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,183,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,318,730,000 after acquiring an additional 206,814 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,701,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,626,331,000 after acquiring an additional 270,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,974,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,246,583,000 after acquiring an additional 334,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM stock opened at $130.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.85. The company has a market capitalization of $118.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.19, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.