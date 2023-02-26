Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management comprises about 1.7% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 223.9% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 56,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 38,827 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.3% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 58,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $7,357,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 25,213 shares in the last quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $33.95 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.83.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $958.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.81 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BAM shares. TheStreet lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

