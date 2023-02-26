Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.
Brookfield Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:BN opened at $33.76 on Friday. Brookfield has a 12-month low of $30.53 and a 12-month high of $59.16. The company has a market capitalization of $54.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $286,000. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Brookfield
Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.
