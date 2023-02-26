Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Brookfield Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BN opened at $33.76 on Friday. Brookfield has a 12-month low of $30.53 and a 12-month high of $59.16. The company has a market capitalization of $54.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $286,000. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

