Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.
Brookfield Stock Performance
BN opened at $33.76 on Friday. Brookfield has a one year low of $30.53 and a one year high of $59.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.73. The company has a market cap of $54.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.40.
Institutional Trading of Brookfield
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.90% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Brookfield
Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.
