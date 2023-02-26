Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Brookfield Stock Performance

BN opened at $33.76 on Friday. Brookfield has a one year low of $30.53 and a one year high of $59.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.73. The company has a market cap of $54.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Brookfield

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

