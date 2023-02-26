Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPYPP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

Brookfield Property Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Down 1.2 %

BPYPP stock opened at $19.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.50. Brookfield Property Partners has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $24.25.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

