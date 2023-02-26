Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Given “Peer Perform” Rating at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research restated their peer perform rating on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Bumble from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Bumble from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on Bumble in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bumble in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.21.

NASDAQ BMBL opened at $23.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.56 and a beta of 1.93. Bumble has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $39.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Bumble by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,220,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,224 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bumble by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,816,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,979,000 after acquiring an additional 102,126 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bumble by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,707,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,644,000 after acquiring an additional 34,398 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Bumble by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,077,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,791,000 after acquiring an additional 297,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Bumble by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,222,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,993 shares in the last quarter.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

