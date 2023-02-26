Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Given “Peer Perform” Rating at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research restated their peer perform rating on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Bumble from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Bumble from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on Bumble in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bumble in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.21.
Bumble Stock Performance
NASDAQ BMBL opened at $23.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.56 and a beta of 1.93. Bumble has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $39.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bumble
About Bumble
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.
