Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Stake Increased by 140 Summer Partners LP

140 Summer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,552,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499,500 shares during the period. Caesars Entertainment accounts for 10.2% of 140 Summer Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. 140 Summer Partners LP’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $50,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC now owns 24,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 581.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 153,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 131,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

CZR opened at $50.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $87.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.94.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CZR shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

