Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$68.50

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$70.00 to C$68.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$60.88.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Price Performance

TECK.B stock opened at C$52.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$32.68 and a one year high of C$62.38. The stock has a market cap of C$26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$54.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$48.46.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.