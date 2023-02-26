Canadian Banc (TSE:BK) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.56

Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.56 and traded as high as C$13.86. Canadian Banc shares last traded at C$13.85, with a volume of 85,314 shares traded.

Canadian Banc Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.83, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of C$256.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.31.

Canadian Banc Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.1684 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Canadian Banc’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Canadian Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 212.24%.

About Canadian Banc

Canadian Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund invests in stocks of companies engaged in the banking sector. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX Financial Index.

