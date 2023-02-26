Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported C$1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.66 by C$0.28, reports. The firm had revenue of C$5.93 billion during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 12.98%.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance
Shares of CM stock opened at C$62.89 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$53.58 and a 52-week high of C$82.83. The stock has a market cap of C$56.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$58.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$60.86.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 27th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 50.90%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.
Further Reading
