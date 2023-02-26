Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported C$1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.66 by C$0.28, reports. The firm had revenue of C$5.93 billion during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 12.98%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of CM stock opened at C$62.89 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$53.58 and a 52-week high of C$82.83. The stock has a market cap of C$56.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$58.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$60.86.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 27th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

A number of brokerages have commented on CM. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to a “neutral” rating and set a C$66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 9th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$66.08.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

